Midweek 5 minutes with Adelle

This week we catch up with Sport Babe Adelle and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Harley

Q2. Where are you from? Italy but live in UK now

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a lot and many hours of pain and tears 😂

Q5. Any piercings? Yes nipples belly ears daith, helix nose

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I always wanted to model as a child and when I got the chance I found it was my comfort zone and haven’t stopped since

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost 6 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? All my work is still my future projects I am working to build better and bigger

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Not currently due to covid 19 I’m very limited

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Michael Jackson for sure his voice soothes me

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Dancing mainly

Q12. Are you into video games? Nah not really

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? None not a sports fan generally

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Monsters Inc or drop dead freed they just remind me of my child hood

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Oh any Italian food I can eat pasta every day

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Lemoncello and ice cold lemonade it’s just tasty

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Probably Michael Jackson because he has nothing and made something of himself with nothing and didn’t let anyone stop him or pill away his dreams

Q18. Measurements? Small 😂😂😂

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Ahh that’s tricky because I haven’t had anywhere wildest or kinkiest to date 😂😂

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love for sure means more

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Any that makes me cum 😂

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a lesbian no joke

Q23. Social media? Adelle Cappola on Facebook and @blondebombdoll on Instagram