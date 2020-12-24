Boxing Day Tips: Rathhill appeals at 9s in Kempton finale

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out, Rathhill looks worth a wager at 9/1 now dropped in grade in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle that brings proceedings to a close on Kempton’s Boxing Day card (3.35).

After shaping with bags of promise when runner-up on his sole start in an Irish point, this son of Getaway was snapped up by leading Irish owner JP McManus and sent to join Nicky Henderson.

He was highly-touted ahead of his first start over hurdles in a 20-runner affair at Newbury back in December 2018 and lived up to the hype.

Rathhill travelled strongly throughout on the heels of the leaders under Barry Geraghty and cruised into contention three from home. After jumping the last in second, he then quickened smartly to readily beat the now 130-rated Nordic Combined by 1 1/2 lengths.

The third home Pistol Whipped is now rate 134, whilst the fourth home Dashel Drasher went on to win his next four starts and is now rated 145 over hurdles and 152 over fences.

It was a most taking display, but Rathhill failed to build on it next time up when sent off favourite and finishing fourth of five to Elixir De Nutz in the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

He has been very lightly-raced since and failed to trouble the judge in three starts, but I thought his run at Newbury last month following 260 days on the sidelines when attracting support and finishing seventh of 12 to Flash Of Steel in a class 2 over 2m 4f was not devoid of promise.

After travelling well in midfield, Rathhill got outpaced three from home before keeping on again under tender handling to be beaten 13 lengths.

He has since been dropped 2lb and is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 affair off a rating of 131. It makes Rathhill look potentially well-treated on his aforementioned Newbury win and the step up to 2m 5f promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rathhill (9/1 bet365 – BOG)