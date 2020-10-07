Midweek 5 minutes with Angel Moore

Check out this weeks Sport Babe Angel Moore and read what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Angel Moore

Q2. Where are you from? Birmingham

Q3. Age? 39

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?

I have tattoos on my arms legs stomach my chest and bum

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I did a photo shoot and it all started from there

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 17

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been published in various magazines

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have lots of exciting things coming up going to be doing more in the adult industry too

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love R’n’B and dance anything I can get up and dance too

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I have lots I love horse riding keeping fit

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Don’t really watch sport but I like to watch Liverpool Play

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horror anything spooky

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chinese I love spicy food the hotter the better

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka & Red Bull

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mom

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5’3”tall, size 8 with 36B Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? There’s lots but got to be the woods

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Defiantly me on top but I like a man to be in control in the bedroom

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m very good at clay pigeon shooting

Q23. Social media? Instagram @angelmoore2131