Midweek 5 minutes with Angel Moore

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Angel Moore
Q2. Where are you from? Birmingham
Q3. Age? 39
Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?
I have tattoos on my arms legs stomach my chest and bum
Q5. Any piercings? No
Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I did a photo shoot and it all started from there
Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 17
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been published in various magazines
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have lots of exciting things coming up going to be doing more in the adult industry too
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love R’n’B and dance anything I can get up and dance too
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I have lots I love horse riding keeping fit
Q12. Are you into video games? No
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Don’t really watch sport but I like to watch Liverpool Play
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horror anything spooky
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chinese I love spicy food the hotter the better
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka & Red Bull
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mom
Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5’3”tall, size 8 with 36B Boobs
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? There’s lots but got to be the woods
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like both
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Defiantly me on top but I like a man to be in control in the bedroom
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m very good at clay pigeon shooting
Q23. Social media? Instagram @angelmoore2131