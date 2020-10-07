Our 12 top TIPS for tonight’s GREYHOUND action at Doncaster

Well Sport Readers there is plenty of competitive Graded action for you all to get their teeth stuck into on this evening [Wednesday] with a 12-race STACKED card at Doncaster. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

However, you can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A2 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 or A2 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

Last we saw 7 dogs come in from our 12 tips which is nearly 60% success rate with odds of 4/6, Evs, 11/8, 13/8, 3/1, 5/1 and 7/1, this shows we’re still on form tipswise. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

For even more in depth analysis, tips, and betting news check out our sister paper THE BET it’s ‘YOUR BEST BET’ – www.thebet.co.uk

6:09: Doncaster: Players Luck (Trap One)

It’s very difficult to take on Players Luck here. The son of Tullymurry Act is unbeaten in his last four starts and showed a good attitude to score easily last week. He looks to be in the form of his life and again has the perfect draw.

6:28: Doncaster: Rapido Gemma (Trap Six)

Always beware a dog dropping down in grade. Things have failed to go right for this daughter of Droopys Nidge of late, but this is a marked drop in class and she can regain the winning thread here.

6:43: Doncaster: Kilara Hagler (Trap One)

A smart winner at the track last month, the son of Tyrur Sugar Ray posted a smart trial time recently having been unlucky on her most recent competitive start. She retains plenty of potential and has leading hopes here.

6:58: Doncaster: Mossey (Trap Five)

A talented who will have learnt plenty from her third-placed effort at the track last week. That experience should stand her in good stead and she should go close in this event.

7:18: Doncaster: Kilbarry Cream (Trap One)

A bitch in fine form. She powered clear to win easily at the track last week when displaying good early pace. She has a fine record in B3 company and can win again.

7:36: Doncaster: Magical (Trap Two)

A fascinating event in which debutant Magical can go close. She has shaped well in two trials of late and is of interest.

7:56: Doncaster: Fantasy Moon (Trap Three)

Bounced back to form with a gutsy victory last week, holding on by a neck. However, the fact that this bitch got head in front will do her confidence the world of good and she can win again.

8:17: Doncaster: Bungee (Trap Six)

Another interesting event in which Bungee is of interest. He was an easy winner of a trial last time out, keeping on strongly to score nicely. This demands more, but he is a dog in form and is well-drawn too.

8:38: Doncaster: Ballycahane Dew (Trap Three)

A trappy event in which this bitch gets the verdict. She has been running with credit in B5s and the drop to a B6 here should suit.

8:54: Doncaster: Ballymac Mundi (Trap Five)

The son of Ballymac Matt bounced back to form with an imperious success last time out. That win came in an excellent time and now stepping back up in grade, he looks to hold leading claims here.

9:12: Doncaster: Decks Pharoh (Trap One)

Needs to bounce back to from but finished a good second on his penultimate start and in what looks a wide-open event, he gets a tentative vote.

9:28: Doncaster: Augabeg Rose (Trap Three)

An excellent contest to finish and one in which Augabeg Rose can make it a third straight win. She was impressive on her last start when breaking smartly and putting the race to bed with ease. She looks capable of further progression in the finale.

NAP: 8:54: Doncaster: 8:54: Doncaster: Ballymac Mundi (Trap Five)

Next Best: 9:28: Doncaster: Augabeg Rose (Trap Three)