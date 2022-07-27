Midweek 5 Minutes with Ashleigh

Today we chat to BUSTY BABE Ashleigh and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ashleigh

Q2. Where are you from? Rochdale

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? yes, I’ve put about 10 hours into my tattoos I’m working on having a sleeve done or a waist tattoo.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes my belly button, my ears and my nose pierced

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Along time ago in 2012 mainly on stage doing pageants I competed in miss intercontinental and the soured for Miss Manchester/Miss England 2012 and went on to compete Miss British Isles and Was crowned Miss British Isles Bury and got in top 12 in whole country at the finals.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Going from pageants to glamour and topless I started when I was signed for commercial work at flawless agency, then went into Zoo and Nuts girl next door I did start doing daily sport in the beginning.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I was also competing for Great Britain in the British swimwear supermodel represented Manchester and came in top 10. Previous projects, well I’ve been working on my filming at the moment, playboy style, girl on girl shoots….. just come back from shooting down South.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m looking forward to shooting at a few studios I’ve got in mind around Manchester then possibly looking at some down south too. I’m with an agency at the moment so have been looking to shoot lingerie for a commercial company.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Indi, pop the R&B anything in the chart’s at the moment. I love the killers

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes just looking after the horses, taking my Bentley dog out and also always making content

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really but I don’t mind Mario Carts lol

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? My favourite sport is showjumping and I would say that face sports teams Liverpool FC and Steven Gerrard

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Fave film Bruce Almighty

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Budweiser

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I love home made food steak and chips, roast dinners, hot pots, fish and chips…. Loads

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy and hopefully settled down with the right person who I haven’t found yet.

Q18. Measurements? 34HHH BOOBS and a size 8 small waist

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Wildest place I’ve had sex is the woods very naughty

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? At the moment f**k but I am looking to make love to the right one. Definitely from behind really hard and rough, I love being on top too

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Yes just the Missionary hahahaha

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I suck my thumb when I’m sleeping

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Yes I’m on Instagram @ashleighheskethhall Facebook @ashleighdolls