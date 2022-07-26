Derby Form Looks The Best

I must be missing something because I cannot see why New London trades as favourite here, good as he may be. He has won three of his four starts, but they were all over a mile and a quarter, and when he tried further at Chester, he was beaten over six lengths.

Hoo Ya Mal has his first start for George Boughey after he was sold by his previous connections, but he was a gallant second to Desert Crown in the Epsom Derby, and that form was franked when third placed Westover won the Irish equivalent. Some will tell you that run was a fluke (they might be right), mainly because he was sent off an 150/1, but you would expect a Derby runner-up to win this, and at 4/1 I just cannot resist.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hoo Ya Mal 3.00pm Goodwood 4/1 most bookmakers