Midweek 5 Minutes with Catherine Knight

Today Sport fans you’re in for a treat as we chat to INTERNATIONAL PORNSTAR Catherine Knight and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Catherine Knight

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Chile, based in Berlin since 2 and a half years ago.

Q3. Age? I’m 29

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have small black tattoos, mostly knives. My first ever was a small lettering tattoo that says “Love her but leave her wild”. I got it in Vienna from my first polyamorous partner’s best friend so it means a lot to me. After that, I got some flash tattoos and then some others made by friends or friends of friends: a knife, lettering that says “Angel”, a heart that says “no”, a tribal, a broken wine glass with a knife, a black panther. My latest one is a scorpio on a skull being killed with a knife, representing some of my most difficult past relationships with scorpios. It’s been the most painful to get done because it was a hand poke one, so it adds some more layers to it. I have no idea how many hours I’ve put into all of them but they are 8 so I bet it is a lot! I’d say at least 16 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? I’ve had nipple piercings for about 4 years and absolutely love them!

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I was scouted by Julmodels in 2021 after they saw me on Twitter promoting my Onlyfans.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve done Onlyfans since the beginning of the pandemic and mainstream porn since September 2021.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve worked for Private 6 times, Dorcel, Evil Angel, Viv Thomas, EnjoyX, MetArt.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I don’t want to reveal too much but I’m very excited about a debut for a company I was dying to work for! Can’t wait for it to be released.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? The music I listen to is very varied and depends a bit on the circumstances. I love R&B and soul but also hardcore in-your-face industrial techno haha. Favorite artist is hard to pick but I’d say Masego.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Painting, interior design, reading about social politics and going to techno raves with friends.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes! I’ve played The Sims since I was very young and has always had a very special place in my heart. Every time I start playing I become obsessed and literally nothing else matters lol so I’ve had to stop for quite some time otherwise I would not get anything done.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m not into sports that much tbh but I do enjoy watching basketball games or surfing competitions sometimes!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? That’s a really tough question! Not sure I can pick a single movie. I do love The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo though. I usually watch more series and some of my favorites are Black Mirror, Ozark, House of Cards. My type there would be either twisted scripts, crime or a dystopian future with strong social and political critique.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m vegan! My favourite type of food is definitely Italian and a delicious vegan lasagna always brightens my day.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I rarely drink anymore but love espresso martinis.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’ve always been inspired by people living authentically and staying true to themselves. Conor McMillen and Brittany Taylor are an amazing polyamorous couple that have inspired me for years to pursue whatever I wanna do in life, stay true to my values and forever heal and improve myself.

Q18. Measurements? I never measure myself but my bra size is 34B, top S and bottom 36.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’ve had sex at Berghain (my favourite techno club in the world) with people passing by or staring. Also, I had the wildest orgy with friends and friends of friends during covid lockdown.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Why not both? My favourite kind of sex is the perfect mix of both. Extremely passionate and rough! Lots of eye contact and kissing, giving everything you got with intensity but without rushing it.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary or spooning while being choked.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m polyamorous! I’ve been in open relationships for about 8 years and I currently have two romantic partners and a few comet lovers.

Q23. Social media channels? Insta @xcatknightx Twitter @xcatknightx