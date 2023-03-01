Charlton To Score

I am a huge fan of the Charlton stable and if Karakoy can step up on his debut effort he has every chance of winning the 3.35pm at Lingfield this afternoon. It is no secret that the stable’s horses invariably improve considerably for their first start, and as the son of Golden Horn seems likely to have found the mile at Kempton on the short side, he did remarkably well to come home a three-quarter length third.

The added two furlongs today is expected to bring about the improvement needed, and he has as good a chance as any horse this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Karakoy 3.35pm Lingfield 13/8 William Hill