Midweek 5 Minutes With Cody Ann

This week we chat to brunette babe Cody Ann and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Cody Ann

Q2. Where are you from? Wirral

Q3. Age? 27



Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 20 hours of tattooing and I have a full leg piece

Q5. Any piercings? Nipples

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Modelling for different company’s on Instagram



Q7. How long have you been in the business? 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I am a qualified nail technician and beauty therapist

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have lots of upcoming photo shoots, I have just been on an international shoot in Marbella and all going to another one in bail in September, I have also competed in miss swim suit uk and won miss social media Manchester 2021



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like r+b old school.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love travelling, waking my French bulldogs



Q12. Are you into video games? I don’t like video games but I can play call of duty

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Liverpool



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? The notebook

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Thai food

Q16. Favourite Alcoholic Drink? Cocktails

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To live abroad

Q18. Measurements? I am a size D boobs and size 8 waist



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the woods, and in the river island changing rooms

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both



Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can ride horses

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram- @ydocxcxx

Facebook- Cody Ann Davies