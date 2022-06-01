Balding Horse Looks Overpriced At Epsom

It is the first day of the Epsom Derby meeting this afternoon, but common sense suggests we don’t focus all our attention there, though I cannot resist a little each way on Estate in the opener at 2.00pm, with his current price looking a bit of value to me.

A typical Andrew Balding sort in that he is improving with racecourse experience, he came home sixth of eight on his debut at Chelmsford, and improved considerably when a length an a half second to Commander Straker at Bath with both races over five furlongs. As a son of Showcasing he ought to be even better suited by the extra furlong here, but better still, he races here on 8lb better terms with the winner – who trades at half his price at the time of writing. Although nothing is certain in this game that just doesn’t make any sense to me, and with further improvement almost assured, I do feel he ought to hit the frame at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Estate 2.00pm Epsom 6/1 Boylesports and Ladbrokes