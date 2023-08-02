Midweek 5 Minutes with Dora Meszaros aka Dorothy Black

Today we chat to BUSTY international PORNSTAR Dora Meszaros aka Dorothy Black and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My real name is Dora Meszaros, but in the movies I’m known as Dorothy Black. I use both names because I appeared in Playboy under my own name,

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Budapest, Hungary.

Q3. Age? Much more than you think. Sometimes 20, sometimes 90. It depends on how I slept that night. :D

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have only a few tattoos, on both of my wrists and the back of my head. Small samples, they were ready quickly. I want more because I really like the tattoos, but I think my fans don’t want me to change my style. Maybe later I will have a full arm tattoo.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, I have an intimate piercing.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? A friend of mine was already in the industry and I asked her for the number of her agency, then I applied. When I took a break from filming, I worked as a webcam model, then I entered the world of stage shows and to this day I perform erotic shows at parties and bachelor parties. I only shoot lesbian scenes with girls. I’m a professional pussy eater :D

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have spent more than half of my life with this business. I have never regretted even for a minute that I work in the adult industry, because it gives me freedom that no other workplace can. I only accept the works what I want, and I work when I want. Obviously, striptease work is more difficult because of the many trips and overnight stays, but I like doing it.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Last time I shot a scene for loveherfeet.com and for Viv Thomas’ site,

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? These days, I try to focus on my own things and develop my social media presence and my Onlyfans page. I like Onlyfans so much because I can call my best girlfriends anytime like “Come shoot something really hot for my fans” so I can decide with whom and when I want to have sex on camera. Moreover I can chat there with my fans which is also a great thing…

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to a lot of different types of music, it depends on what I’m in the mood for, but mostly rock and rap are closest to me. I also listen to country music and electronic music. It doesn’t matter what kind of the genre, there is good and bad in everything. If I had to name an artist, Danzig and Yelawolf are my two favorites.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love renovating my house and I always have new ideas what to do next. I also like gardening, it calms me down when I’m in the garden. I have 4 cats and a dog, and I spend a lot of time with them too.

Q12. Are you into video games? Well I’m not that online video gaming person but when I’m with my friends the guys usually play FIFA on Xbox so sometimes I join them and try myself if I can beat some of them. :D

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I prefer do sport than watching them on TV but if I have to choos then football is what I sometimes watch. (Also with my friends.) I don’t have a favoruite team but I like the way for eg. Ronaldo plays and I respect how he do everything when he plays.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like romantic movies and comedies. The movie I’ve seen the most is Life of Brian, no matter how many times I watch it, I always laugh myself to death, Nowadays I prefer watching series, my all-time favorites are Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and Sons Of Anarchy,

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I looove eating! There isn’t a food I won’t try, except things like for eg. monkey brain, hahahah. I really like Mexican, Turkish and Greek food, but of course I also love authentic Hungarian foods, as I grew up with it. Everyone in the world knows the word Goulash :D

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? When I’m partying, my all time favorite drink is Gin and Tonic, but if an evening of conversation takes place I prefer to drink a glass of wine.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? There is no one I consider my role model. I try to be the best version of myself every day. I see things from many places that inspire me and incorporate them into my own life. I try to do everything as well as possible and I never give up on anything. I am very patient and persistent, so if I want something, I usually make it happen.

Q18. Measurements? 5ft2, Size 5 feet, weigh 123.45lbs with 36D BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Shopping center’s parking lot

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on what mood I’m in. Both are the same thing, but different :D

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary. It may sounds boring or old-fashioned, but this is the way I feel my partner the closest to me. Also, this pose is the one in which he can penetrate me the deepest.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I studied playing violin for 7 years and obtained a diploma in library and information technology.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram @dora.meszaros_official

Twitter @meszarosdori

Onlyfans @dorothyblack_vip

