The Rest Of The Goodwood Card In Brief – Friday

1.50pm

A horrible race to start the day with two and a half miles on soft ground a very serios stamina test expected to see these strung out like the washing. At the early prices I quite like the look of Tritonic, a winner on soft ground over hurdles, and looking well handicapped to me after his good third off a pound lower at Ascot last time out. He is rated 17lb better than Aggaggio over hurdles yet only has to give that rival, who is shorter in the betting, 14lb today, and with plenty in his favour he could go well at a double figure price.

Tritonic each way 12/1 Bet365

3.00pm

A conundrum of a contest but one where I am just about willing to give another chance to the Charlie Hills trained Racingbreaks Ryder. The son of Fast Company rattled off three wins in a row earlier in the season before something looked amiss when he trailed in 46 lengths behind the winner in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. That was on rattling fast ground but his four wins have been on good or soft ground (three of them) and he has conditions back in his favour now. Given over a month off to recover before his next assignment, Connor Planas takes 5lb off his back this afternoon, and at 20/1 he could surprise a good few of these.

Racingbreaks Ryder each way 17/2 Paddy Power and Bet Victor

4.10pm

Another short priced favourite has me worried with more rain expected between now and race time, but it does look as if connections made the right move by taking Hamish out of the King George on Saturday to aim him at this lesser contest. It is still a Group Three so it is no “gimmee”, but he does seem at his best on ground with plenty of cut in it, and stays further with extra stamina possibly required on this slower ground. New London is his biggest market rival but his best form is on quicker ground, though I can see no reason to change my selection here.

Hamish to win 4/5 most bookmakers

4.45pm

Not a race to go mad in with a winner at odds of 22/1alst year and most of these yet to face ground as slow as they will get this afternoon, but if you want to have a few pennies each way at a bigger price, Dapper Valley could go well. Hatem won for the yard here on Tuesday and this son of Dandy Man did win first time out with ease on (you guessed it) soft ground at Newbury. Tried in Listed class since his reins snapped at Sandown before he was outpaced close home back at Newbury, but he gets what may be his ground this afternoon and drops into handicap company for the first time. A mark of 87 may yet prove generous but at 16/1 he is not one to get too excited about.

Dapper Valley each way 16/1 all bookmakers

5.20pm

A 14 runner field and I can only find TWO who have won on the soft ground forecast this afternoon suggesting once again, us punters are up against it. One of those is favourite Nader king, and the other Maso Bastie, who is yet to prove he really stays this far. Neither really appeal that much at the prices and I’ll be risking a little each way on Dancing in Parisinstead. He does try this trip for the first time which is a bit of a concern, but he ran on late when second over a furlong shorter at Sandown last month on good to soft, and is a son of Olympic glory who strolled home on soft ground in the Group One QEII Stakes at Ascot in 2013 and on heavy in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp as a juvenile, so there are plenty of reasons to hope he will lap up more cut in the turf this afternoon.

Dancing in Paris each way 16/1 most bookmakers