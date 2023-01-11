Midweek 5 Minutes with Dugs

Today we chat to BRUNETTE babe DUGS and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal Sport readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Dugs

Q2. Where are you from? Barnsley

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I do! I have a big dragon on my hip which took a few hours, but the rest are just small ones which took like 30 mins each at most, altogether I have 6 tattoos!

Q5. Any piercings? I do, I have my belly button, both nipples and a few in my ears. I did used to have my tongue and nose pierced but took them out.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started off by building my Instagram and then all the opportunities came with it.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been doing OF now for about 2 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done a few lingerie shoots and been in a fairly popular music video

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I do, but its a secret

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all different types of music but my favourite is hip hop/rap and my all time favourite artist is D Block Europe

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My main hobby is doing shoots and creating content for my socials.

Q12. Are you into video games? I am, I have an Xbox and absolutely love it! Cod and Fortnite are my favourite!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t really follow sports to be honest, but if I had to pick would probably be football and my favourite player would be Ronaldo

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite type of movie is comedy and my favourite film is ‘The wrong missy’ on Netflix, I’ve watched it about 90 times

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite type of food is Wagamamas and my favourite meal from there is the Steak Stirfry! I can’t remember the fancy name they give it

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pink Gin and Lemonade

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My number one inspiration is Kylie Jenner, I know she was born rich but she has made herself amazing brands and is an absolutely unreal model and she does all of this whilst suffering with anxiety, something i struggle with my self!

Q18. Measurements? I’ve 32C BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Erm, there’s been a few haha

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I think that all depends, I love both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Probably Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? ‘m not as stuck up as I look on the internet

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My insta is @dugsx and my tiktok is @dugs13x. You can also find my spicey link in the bio of my Insta too.