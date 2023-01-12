Not Picky – Just Choosey

On paper this looks like a two-horse race between Dan Skelton’s Hitching Jacking and Mark Walford’s Choosethenews, both winners last time out, and both scoring by six lengths. Jockey Tristan Durrell claims 5lb off the Skelton horse which may see him head the betting at the off, but having looked at the respective times of this victories, I think otherwise.

Add in the fact that my selection likes to front run and stays further than this (so he won’t be stopping on the run-in) and I am hoping he can get the jolly out of his comfort zone nice and early here, and that can lead to mistakes – and if that is the case, he may not be able to close in late on, which appears to be the way he likes to be ridden.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Choosethenews 12.47pm Wetherby 6/4 Bet365