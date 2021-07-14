Midweek 5 minutes with Echo

Today we chat to FIREY RED HEAD Echo and here is what the BUSTY Sport Babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Echo is fine

Q2. Where are you from? Northampton

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Two small ones on my wrist, both disney themed, so only about an hour so far but I’ve got my eye on more.

Q5. Any piercings? only my ears and nose, I had my sternum done but I was to rough ;) I’m booking for nipples and maybe Christina soon.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I entered UK Calendar Girls a while ago to boost confidence but ended up hooked, from there I’ve just been offered so many opportunities and then came across Millwood studios.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’m still fairly new but I’m a hidden gem.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done a variety from charity, product promotion, portfolio builders and this.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’ve recently joined Millwood studios where I done this shoot and there is always a lot of exciting projects going on there that I plan to be involved in. Watch this space. I’d like to try ring girl work.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like a variety of music, my favourite is Beyonce.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Dancing and modelling are my hobbies.

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m not big on video games.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing! I don’t play and sport but I love watching boxing I find it so exciting.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Can’t beat a chick flick but I love the excitement of a thriller.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Mmm I’m a big foodie. I’d say my fav was a home roast with lots of cauliflower cheese.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Anything pink and sweet, unicorn gin is my go to.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy and successful.

Q18. Measurements? 32GG, size 12, curvy and natural ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Let’s just say I’m not shy ;)

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**K.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Has to be DOGGY.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m stronger than I look.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @Echo_rosiemay_allen