WE have agreed a massive deal this week that will take BKB into millions of homes

We have signed a broadcasting deal with Virgin Media – and that’s a game changer for us.

Millions and millions of homes across the country have Virgin and that provides us with a massive platform.

With the backing of Virgin Media, we are hoping for record pay-per-view sales.

That will soon be the only way fans can watch BKB 21 on Saturday, August 14 because there are only a handful of tickets left for the show topped by Dan Chapman defending his world bantamweight title against Sean George.

We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the Indigo at O2 Arena.

I know so many people have been building bars in their back gardens – and gone over budget as well!

I’m looking forward to seeing everyone drinking at the O2 Arena, socializing with each other and enjoying the fights.

Keep an eye out if you are there because you might see two of our greatest ever heavyweight boxers at the show.

Frank Bruno is a BKB™ ambassador and never misses a show and Lennox Lewis could be joining him at ringside.

Lennox’s wife was at one of our shows before the lockdown, told Lennox he would love it and we are hoping he will join us at BKB 21 or BKB 22.

It was way back in October, 1993 that Frank and Lennox fought for the world heavyweight championship in Cardiff.

The bookmakers didn’t give Frank much of a chance off taking away Lennox’s belts, but he had his moments before Lennox stopped him in seven rounds.

The build up to the fight was tense, but Frank and Lennox have put their differences behind them and hopefully they can meet up again at one of our shows.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown