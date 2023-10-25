Midweek 5 Minutes with Emmerald Barwise

This week we chat to BUSTY redhead Emmerald and here is what this SEXY Sport Babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Emmerald is fine xx My full name is Emmerald Barwise

Q2. Where are you from? I’m originally from Manchester but I live in Wrexham now I’ve been here 2 years

Q3. Age? I’m 32

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? OMG I have so many I’ve got at least 40 hours of tattooing time

Q5. Any piercings? Yes I love those as well I’ve got my tongue which I had done when I was 15 and I have my nipples pierced as well

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My good friend Maddie Morgan got me on my 1st photoshoot! xx

Q7. How long have you been in the business? About 9 years now xx

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? WOW I’ve worked with some of the biggest and established photographers and brands in the UK and have been lucky enough to fly around the world for work as well

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I’m still working full time and looking forward to a very busy year next year

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love garage music and drum n bass I love live love chase and status and I’m going to the 50cent concert in Manchester

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to cook and I love animals I have 8 dogs and 2 cats myself

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m not really a gamer anymore I used to love the Sims though and I’ve still got my PS1 that I play sometimes

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love the boxing and Thai fighting as I used to be a ring girl so I still go to a lot of the shows and I think Anthony Joshua is just perfection

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I hate horror films I won’t watch them at all but I love a good comedy but my fave all time film is Dirty Dancing

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love love love all food and absolutely love Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese food xx

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? A cosmopolitan

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My all time inspiration would have to be Jessica Rabbit for the way she looked I loved her growing up xx and my Gran in real life I absolutely loved her and she raised me xx

Q18. Measurements? I’m 5ft5, Size 10, with 34F BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? You’d have to know me well to know this!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends how I’m feeling!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Date me and find out!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was ran over when I was 18 and nearly killed

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @emmeraldbarwise

