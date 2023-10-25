By 5.20pm The Eagle Has (Hopefully) Landed

One on the Flat for my second suggestion but I am not going anywhere near the atrocious ground at Doncaster and prefer the more consistent Wolverhampton Tapeta at this time of year. Zayona will be tough to beat if she takes to the surface, but the value may be with Eagle Angel on this occasion for the Gosdens.

A once raced son of Gleneagles who was a four length fifth at Southwell over seven furlongs, he was slowly away that day before the penny dropped, after which he finished strongly to be nearest at the finish. With that experience to call upon and an add two and a half furlongs to travel now, we may see a much improved performance here, in which case he may yet prove too good for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eagle Angel 5.15pm Wolverhampton 3/1 most bookmakers