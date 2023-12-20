Midweek 5 Minutes with Haylz

Today we countdown to Christmas by chatting to blonde BABE Haylz and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Haylz

Q2. Where are you from? Gloucestestershire

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have about 12/13?! some are only small…I’d say around 10-12 hours

Q5. Any piercings? A fair few!18! Nipple by far being the worst!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I’ve done a couple of competitions, I just thought why not? One day and been trying ever since

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I wouldn’t say I’m in it. I still work full time and do bar crawls for stag parties on the weekend

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve taken part in Calendar Girls, and was also a finalist in Miss Swimsuit UK

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Not at the moment, I’m going to hustle!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Anything!! I can’t listen to sad or slow songs though! a good beat..dance, rnb, reggaeton!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’m an absolute gym freak! I’m either working or training and spending time with family

Q12. Are you into video games? Does candy crush count?

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I have absolutely no idea about sport! if I had to choose football

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Oooh..I’m a sucker for Horrors! I love The Purges and also Nightmare Before Christmas and Lost Boys!!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Sushi and seafood!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Either vodka diet coke, or Passoa and lemonade

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My parents…100%

Q18. Measurements? 34D BOOBS and size 6-8

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I hope to god my parents never see this haha! Cellar of a bar in spain

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love…

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I’m lazy hahaa Missionary or doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was on MTV Catfish UK, I got Catfished!

Q23. What are your social media accounts INSTA- haylz_c88

