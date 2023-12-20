Venetia Williams Can Strike Again At Uttoxeter

The Christmas countdown has well and truly begun but we can still find some winners before then, possibly starting in the 1.40pm at Uttoxeter where the Venetia Williams trained Desque De L’Isle looks well worth a punt. Last time out he strolled home by over five lengths over this trip at Lingfield in a conditional jockeys’ handicap chase, which means he gets to run here without a winners’ penalty.

The handicapper has already had a look at the form of that victory and put the 10-year-old up another 5lb for future contests, suggesting that if he can repeat that run he is well in at the weights this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Desque De L’Isle 1.40pm Uttoxeter 6/4 bet365