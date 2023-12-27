Midweek 5 Minutes with Jewelz

This week is the last 5 Minutes With of 2023 so we thought we’d finish off in style with XXX US babe Jewelz and here is what she had to share with us all he at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jewelz

2. Where are you from? Los Angeles California

3. Age? 28

4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I don’t have any tattoos.

5. Any piercings? Only ears pierced.

6. How did you get started in your industry? I first started in the adult industry as a dominatrix, and did that for a few years. Porn was always something I wanted to try though and eventually in 2019 I got the confidence to do it and started first with OnlyFans and premium snapchat.

7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been a sexworker for over 7 years and mainstream porn 4 years.

8. What are some of your previous projects? It’s always hard to pick a favorite ~ but recently my best previous project has to be my solo scene with Hentaied, titled ‘Under the Bed’. My best way to describe it is scary sci-fi tentacle porn. My performance in it gave me the chills but also turned me on too! I highly recommend it if you like special effects and erotica combined.

9. Do you have any upcoming projects? One of my favorite upcoming projects is a Brazzers scene where I wrote the script. The script I wrote is Blade Runner inspired with cyber aesthetics, so almost like a gonzo style parody Blade Runner 2049. I am super excited about it because it’s my first ever script I wrote.

10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to mostly drum n bass and my favorite artist is Sub Focus.

11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes, many. Top 3 are raving, fire dancing, and cosplay.

12. Are you into video games? Yes, currently I am playing Genshin Impact and Diablo IV.

13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t watch sports ????

14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love sci-fi/fantasy and horror. My favorite movie is ‘The Craft’ and ‘Bladerunner’.

15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Thai food and any type of noodle dish.

16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martini.

17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’m my number 1 inspiration – always striving to be the best version of myself.

18. Measurements? 36-25-36

19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?. I’ve had sex in a movie theater and baseball field.

20. Do you prefer to make love or fuck? I prefer to fuck and experience carnal pleasure.

21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary, so I can make eye contact.

22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’ve been vegan for almost 10 years.

23. Social media channels? Follow my twitter @jewelz_blu and my instagram @onlyjewelzblu

