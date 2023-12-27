HullaBhaloo For Henderson?

The novice hurdle that follows at 2.15pm looks a conundrum at first glance, but I am happy enough to put forward Nicky Henderson’s Bhaloo as the likeliest winner.

A Market Rasen bumper winner for Fergal O’Brien, he moved to Seven Barrows ahead of his hurdling debut where he was beaten five lengths into third at Kempton over two miles. The son of Sageburg was nearest at the finish that day, but steps up in trip this afternoon which looks a very wise move, and with the stable in good heart, a big run looks on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bhaloo 2.15pm Doncaster 11/8 bet365