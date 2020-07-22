Midweek 5 Minutes with Joanna

Today we continue our MIDWEEK BABES with Sport Babe Joanna and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1.What name would you like us to refer to you as? Joanna

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 40

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? One infinitely tattoo around my ankle

Q5. Any piercings? None

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Auditions agency’s and studio work.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 18 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Event Extras for festivals

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I plan to Experience Italy’s sun kissed Amalfi coast in 2021

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Popular Music Trevor Nelson classic RNB, Soul and Hip Hop

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Salsa

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Football Sheffield United’s Irish defender Enda Stevens

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? American action- thriller Extraction

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Classic moussaka

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Long Island Ice Tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Just to travel is rather boring, but to travel with a purpose is educational and exciting.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5’6” size 12 34DD BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The garage of my boyfriends house during a party.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make Love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Don’t tell anyone we did this.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? “Ambitious and driven to travel with my camera I thrive on challenge and constantly set goals for myself.

Q23. Social media – links Twitter Instagram