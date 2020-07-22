DIRTY BAKER BANNED from Hit US Baking Show

A highly talented AMERICAN home-baker has been BANNED from global hit TV show ACE of CAKES after her Lesbian Scat Romp cake went VIRAL…. ‘Ace of Mist-cakes’

Donna-May from Mississippi 35yo had baked the cake for 2 LESBO friends as a JOKE but after a picture of the OFFENSIVE cake was posted on social media she got a call from the HIT show saying she was DUMPED for the show.

Donna-May told Daily Sport “The world has gone made when you can’t even make a FUNNY cake for 2 ADULTS anniversary.”

Daily Sport contacted the TV network concerned but were told that with a FAMILY show we cannot be associated with Deviants and Perverts into such pursuits as Coprofilia.

Well we’ve been told by friends that Donna-May has always been as SCATTY BITCH so they were not surprised.