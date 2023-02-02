Midweek 5 Minutes with Jordan Kaye Jacks

Today we chat to BUSTY tattooed babe Jordan Kaye Jacks and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ. Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? – Jordan Kaye Jacks

Q2. Where are you from? – Oxford UK

Q3. Age? – 29

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into

them? – Alot of Tattoos! It’s a little addictive now! I would say over 30 hours not sure exactly but I want to be covered!

Q5. Any piercings? – Yes I have my ears pierced and stretched and my belly button.

Q6. How did you get your start in the industry? – I saw a model day advertised on FB so I went and loved every second of it! I got so into it, that I shot some nude images too! But I couldn’t post the nude ones on social media so started content sites for the rude and nude ones ;)

Q7. How long have you been in the business? – I have been modeling since I was a kid in catalog and fashion shows but I started the glamour side in 2014!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? – I have had a finger in a few pies ;) So everything from Inked Magazine (I was their girl of the week) Playboy publications to being a top ranking webcam model. I have had some amazing achievements in this industry and I love being a part of it!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? – Yes, I have a lot planned!! I don’t like revealing too much but it will involve a lot of collabs (so let me know which hot girls you would like to see me with) and some really cool companies and publications!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? – That’s a hard one. I swear I listen to everything and anything! I do love my metal and emo but my guilty pleasure is rap, grime and sad boy music like lil peep.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? – I used to ride horses and spent a lot of time outside but I swapped out horses for a passport and wanted to see the world! I love traveling and going to live music and events!

Q12. Are you into video games? – YESS! Can’t decide if I’m a PC or a Xbox girl but I love Diablo, Assassin’s Creed, Fable and COD. But I can’t lie, I do get into those stupid mind numbing games like i’m currently obsessed with a power washing simulator lol.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? – That’s a hard one. I grew up in a house that loved Football and the rest of my family are obsessed with Rugby. (Little fun fact my distant cousin is Piri Weepu who used to play for the All Blacks rugby team) But I think my fav sport is horse racing I grew up with horses and worked for racing yards, been on Channel 4 racing a fair fair few times :) Fav sportsperson has to be Alan Shearer no idea why but always had a soft spot for him!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? – I love a thinking film or like a quest type, for example The Da Vinci Code or National Treasure, or one with a big twist where it has you thinking. But my all time fav film is tied between The Craft and Tank Girl.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? – Anything with Cheese or Potatoes. I mean blow my mind and put them together boom lost me in heaven.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? – I’m the worst drunk ever but I have a weakness for bubbles, champagne & prosecco are my fav.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? – I think the thing that makes me work hard and achieve goals is not wanting to stay the same. I always want to improve or achieve more and have the best experiences and stories for when I’m older!

Q18. Measurements? – Measurements are: 5″2 with 34DD boobs ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? – In a swingers club with loads of people involved and watching.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? – Depends if I need loving or to cum hard I guess.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? – On my back, legs over the shoulders!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? – I used to care for and ride a famous racehorse called Make a Stand. He won a lot of races, one of which was the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? – Twitter & IG @jordankayejacks Tiktok @jordankayejacksbunny