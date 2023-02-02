Pleasure trove of AWARDS

It’s the award season for the entertainment industry. But it’s the adult sector that’s been grabbing the early limelight, with a series of ceremonies celebrating erotic creativity.

Just as predicted by The Daily Sport, Hussie Models scooped an entire cabinet-worth of trophies at the AVN Awards, hosted in the all-new Resorts World Las Vegas.

Hussie Models is celebrating the industry success of nine of the agency’s esteemed clients who won a total of 11 AVN Awards at this year’s 2023 show.



Blake Blossom won three awards: Best Actress-Featurette for An Honest Man (MissaX), Best Male/Female Sex Scene for Dream Slut, Blonde, Stacked, Blake Blossom Worships Jax Slayher’s Giant Cock (Jules Jordan Video) and Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene for Dream Team (SLR Originals/SexLikeReal).



Brittney Kade took home the trophy for Best Trans Newcomer.



Oliver Flynn won a performance award for Best Gangbang Scene for Take Control (Brazzers).



Jax Slayher earned the award for Best Male/Female Sex Scene for Dream Slut, Blonde, Stacked, Blake Blossom Worships Jax Slayher’s Giant Cock (Jules Jordan Video).



Kyler Quinn won a performance award for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene on behalf of Dream Team (SLR Originals/SexLikeReal).



Jamie Knoxx, Zaddy, Stretch and Brickzilla all won a performance award in the category of Best Foursome/Orgy Scene for the all-star feature, High Gear (Blacked Raw).

Hot off success of recent years, Vixen Media Group (VMG), the leader in luxury adult entertainment, impressed audiences with milestone projects and one-of-a-kind award-winning content, and recognized by its 18 awards.

Vixen Media Group’s global network of renowned sites – Vixen, Blacked, Tushy, Deeper and Slayed – have been recognized with top honours for the best talent, directors and scenes for the company’s work in 2022. Highlights and accolades for the company’s work last year included Best Foursome/Orgy scene for Blacked Raw’s supercharged blockbuster “High Gear” featuring Violet Myers, Vicki Chase, Vanna Bardot, Vic Marie, Nicole Doshi, Savannah Bond, Anton Harden, Richard Mann, Isiah Maxwell, Jonathan Jordan, Brickzilla, Garland, Jamie Knoxx, Jay Hefner, John Legendary, Tyrone Love, Stretch & Zaddy.

Industry superstar Maitland Ward nabbed the awards for Best Leading Actress for her work in Deeper’s “Drift” and Mainstream Venture of the Year for her tell-all memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood. Additionally, highly respected director and longtime member of the VMG family, Kayden Kross, continued to break barriers for her artistry and took home Outstanding Directing for her passion project “Drift”; as well as receiving the coveted Best Directing Portfolio award.

Kross’s studio Deeper earned several awards including Best Anthology Movie or Limited Series (“Blonde Label 2) & Best Anal Sex Scene (“Florentine Part 1” featuring industry icons Angela White and Manuel Ferrara). Deeper’s fantastical 5-part feature “Goddess & the Seed” starring Elena Koshka also won Best Cinematography & Best Gonzo/Cinemacore Movie or Limited Series.

VMG’s newest brand Slayed, the ultimate all-girl experience, continues to make waves in the industry with awards for Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene (“Heat Wave” featuring Vanna Bardot and Gianna Dior); Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene (“Close Up” featuring Gianna Dior, Jill Kassidy and Natalia Nix); Best All-Girl Movie or Limited Series (“Play 2”) and Best All-Girl Series or Channel (“Cravings”).

“We are thrilled to have our hard work recognized and an outstanding lineup of talent celebrated,” said Mike Miller, Executive Producer for Vixen Media Group. “We challenge ourselves to create the most exclusive, high quality content so it feels great to see our efforts being spotlighted. It’s an honor for our studios and talent to be highlighted as the industry’s best – not only by AVN but by our fans and paying customers.”

Other notable wins included Best Anthology Series or Channel for Vibes (Vixen), Best Gonzo/Cinemacore Series or Channel for Blacked Raw, Best Anal Series or Channel for Tushy Raw, Best Three-Way Sex Scene (“Let’s All Be Friends” on Blacked Raw, featuring Jazmin Luv, Anna Claire Clouds and Anton Harden); and and Best Multi-Partner Movie or Limited Series (“Threesome Fantasies 12” on Vixen).

The AVN Expo also gave out award out awards. OEJ Novelty/Our Erotic Journey was a winner at the 2023 AVN Awards Show in Las Vegas, taking home the trophy for ‘Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Small. The Southern California brand won raves in 2022 for its out-of-this-world ‘Our Erotic Journey to Space’ collection, and joined its fellow attendees on the showroom floor as a company exhibitor at the AVN Novelty Expo (ANE), part of the legendary AVN Adult Entertainment Expo.

“We feel extremely honored to receive the best toy factory award from AVN. At OEJ, our mission is to make great toys by leveraging technology to enhance the factory production and make sure each step in the creation process is done right the first time,” said company founder James Guo. “Thank you for AVN’s partnership and its recognition; we will continue to work harder and produce high-quality toys.”

The annual XBIZ Exec Awards also took place this month to celebrate exceptional achievements across a variety of prominent career roles .Selection of winners is based on a multitude of factors including company leadership, business acumen, community influence and overall career success.

Paradise Marketing Founder/President Dennis Paradise was recognized at XBIZ Honors 2023 as a recipient of the prestigious Industry Legacy Award, commemorating his trailblazing achievements over the past 45 years as America’s Number One source of condoms and lubricants.



The esteemed honour, which is accorded to respected professionals “who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to forecast their sector with high precision — spurring innovation and providing a guiding light for those who came after them”, is a welcome acknowledgment of Dennis Paradise’s ability to forge new paths in the mainstream marketplace

“I am so grateful to the team at XBIZ for this tremendous honour, as well as for their continued support over the years,” said Paradise. “I have been fortunate to enjoy a satisfying and productive career in a business dedicated to the advancement of sexual health & wellness, and am proud to be a part of the progress and strategic distribution development that has brought intimacy items to the forefront as personal care essentials. I am honoured how XBIZ and the industry has treated me so respectfully over four decades, and I am not done.”



“As a philanthropist and potential investor in new projects, I am excited to what the future brings,” says Paradise. “I want to thank Paradise Marketing’s valued customers, friends, associates and supporters for helping us succeed, as well as my industry competitors for inspiring us to try harder and be better, which also helps us succeed.”

Presented as part of the 2023 XBIZ Honors ceremony, this year’s packed-to-capacity event crowned the best and brightest executives and creatives driving marquee brands and the adult community to great success.

TeamSkeet, a leading producer of quality erotic features and series, was also recognised at the 2023 XBIZ Awards Show with a winning trophy in the category of Paysite Network/Company of the Year.



This is the first XBIZ Web & Technology Award win for TeamSkeet, in acknowledgment of the membership site’s intuitive, secure, reliable and state-of-the-art service provider network that prioritizes customer service and a steady stream of fresh content daily.



“We are so proud to receive this industry honor, and are so thankful to XBIZ for awarding us with the XBIZ trophy this year for Paysite Network/Company of the Year,” said a TeamSkeet company representative of the acknowledgment.



“It’s such a great affirmation of our company’s dedication to offering TeamSkeet members the highest quality product, performance and online experience possible, along with the peace of mind that their personal privacy and online security is always safe with us.”



TeamSkeet, 2022’s Pornhub Award winner for ‘Most Popular Network’ and 2023’s XBIZ Award winner for ‘Paysite Network/Company of the Year’, boasts an extensive erotic collection of more than 120 network series and 65 premium series, featuring 9,100+ scenes that highlight the talents of more than 3,300 performers ranging from amateurs to superstars.

Adult Time is celebrating a successful year in films with five 2023 XBIZ Award wins in five different categories, including the coveted Studio of the Year prize.

The popular streaming giant and production brand proudly took home the trophy for its darkly decadent Web Series of the Year, Modern Day Sins; Transfixed signature series Muses was honored with a Best Sex Scene -Trans award for its leading ladies Eva Maxim and Kira Noir, and Ricky Greenwood’s ‘90s blast from the past Grinders won the Best Cinematography award for the film’s Director of Photograper, Matt Holder

XBIZ also awarded Adult Time favorite Jane Wilde with the Best Acting – Lead prize for her directorial debut with Bree Mills, Stars; based on true events, Wilde’s semi-autobiographical account of her first year in the adult industry is a cautionary tale for newbies taking their first steps in the biz.

“On behalf of the entire AT team and all our talented creators, we want to thank XBIZ for the recognition once again this year,” said Bree Mills, who serves as Chief Creative Officer for Adult Time. “We also want offer our congratulations to all the deserving winners this year. It’s a wonderful era to be producing high quality adult content and we are proud to be part of it!”

The award-winning AdultTime.com streaming platform is home to more than 360 channels, 61,000 episodes and 8 new releases per day from some of the most recognized and respected studios in the industry.

JustFor.fans, a premier adult social platform catering to quality independent content producers and their fans, has been selected for a 2023 XBIZ Award in the Web & Technology category of Creator Platform/Site of the Year.

JustFor.fans founder Dominic Ford, who was on hand at the XBIZ awards show to both present a winning trophy and also accept his company’s as well, took to the stage, saying, “Wow, thank you guys so much. I have an amazing team that makes JustFor.fans what it is. We are 100% staffed by sex workers; everybody in our customer service team is a model on the website.

I wake up with anxiety every day with laws being passed against us and Twitter being crazy. There are all these awful things, but my only solace is there are people smarter than me who are in this room who are thinking about these problems, and there are people like Moe and Alec who are getting us all together in a room to solve them, so I appreciate you all very much.”

JFF accommodates a diverse range of creators – models, studios, agents, photographers and affiliates – in its inclusive community, offering ample opportunity to generate up to 85% revenue payouts for exclusive models by using custom video menus, livestreaming/sexting options and live one-on-one cam shows, as well as pay-to-enter events.