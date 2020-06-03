Midweek 5 Minutes with Kandi K

Today we chat to Sport Babe Kandi K and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Miss Kandi K

Q2. Where are you from? Birmingham UK

Q3. Age? 33



Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? My ink collection is black work mainly, a mix realism and ornamental, my left leg is nearly all covered in realism erotica, with a shibari ( rope bondage) piece, a latex lady with a bunny mask, a ballgagged nun and a recently added Military lady styled femme fatale with Bad Bitch in neon style writing …. all around 70 + hours of ink work and still going up!!

Q5. Any piercings? I do : ) , I have both my nipples pierced and a clitoral hood piercing, I did have my actual clit pierced back when I was 19 my mates started a bet in a pub and then everyone jumped on it in the pub and was betting that I didn’t have the nerve to do it, and the tattoo shop was literally over the road, ended up with me, my mates and half the pub over the road just over a bet lol then I took it out years back and I kept meaning to put it back in I didn’t ….. :( ….. learning that wasn’t the most cleverest moves of mine I must admit lol

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I was stuck in a domestic violent relationship for many many years, when I finally managed to escape that situation I found myself left with zero confidence and a friend who was in the industry suggested doing a shoot to help with the issue, which I’m so glad I did!!!

Overcoming the lack of confidence unleashing a whole new me, with meeting new people, able to be creative with no judgement , leading to me making some real close friends, modelling has become something I’m passionate about, because it’s something I’d never thought about doing, let alone being able to just put myself out there and actually do it, I have immense respect and a love for all in the industry because without it and I would never have found my lost self and finally be me with a level of strength I didn’t know I had



Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over 5 years!!! Which seems like madness …. seems like times been none existent …. and it’s just flew over the years!!!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been part of mental health project, which was and a short video and images that was focused straight on depression, the use of alcohol and drug abuse leading to up suicide, which is quite on the dark side of life, but addresses a very serious issue that some people struggle with or even deal with it at all leaving many stuck in there dark places with nothing but there memories, thoughts and there coping mechanisms sometimes being substance/alcohol abuse





Been involved in helping raise money for Macmillan and a Anti Bullying Charity by doing bike and cars shoots – Misfitsz car club are a close an awesome group of humans!!! There always doing meet ups as a group … to meets up for raising money for charity’s





Chao’s Manor – Urbex Shoot – the place is truly awesome – you can only get in there at a certain time of year, down to the way you get in, if you don’t know how, you won’t get in, so middle of winter after waiting 8 months, snowed heavily the day before, we went for it!, just seeing the old piano being there and glass diamond shaped ceiling…. awesome too finally see what we was dying too see!! From having to lay down shelving to just get across one side to the stairs because the floorboards were rotten, to us being completely frozen ….. to a farmer when we was on the way out firing shots off his shotgun …. proper awesome day!!! and completely worth it!!!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Ahhh …. you’ll have too wait and see what’s upcoming!! Definitely more erotica with a creative twist and more urbex places I’m dying too check out!!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m a real lover of music – from Motown to old school Rap and Rnb

Maybe a bit to hard too answer this one because I love Ray Charles!! But i love Stefflon Don too!!



Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Art I love too draw, I find it soothing to just chill and draw and a love for urbexing is as well

Q12. Are you into video games? I am definitely gamer girl, Always been a lover of Mario and Donkey Kong on Nintendo! But I’m a PlayStation lady – Need For Speed ( Most Wanted was the one back in the day! ) Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Fortnite and GTA



Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Blues – Birmingham City F.C

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love a gangster film!!! I’d go old school my all time favourite has to be Casino! I love Ginger!! and Nicky!! …. ruthless!! – also that’s why I love The House Of The Rising Sun by The Animals ….. what a tune!!!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chinese!!! Has to be a Yuk sung starter and Special Chow Mein …… Mmmmmm heaven on a plate

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Jack Daniels Honey and Coke



Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I don’t have like a No.1 because there’s many people that inspire me, from artists with awesome creative talents that I see on a real dope level, whether it’s art on paper, skin or photography/videography work, art comes in many different forms but I’m forever inspired by anyone that’s able to handle or manage to overcome and fight there darkness when something would be naturally soul destroying

Q18. Measurements? 32 – 28 – 36



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I am kinky lady but more on the submissive side even though my work shows me on the more dominate side – let’s just say where’s there’s been pain …. there’s been pleasure at certain times too

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Awww can’t I pick both!! lol ….. Make love over f**k 100%

Q21. Favourite sexual position? The lotus position is my fav mixed with a little light hair pulling and nibbling my neck ….. omdayssss!!!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Because of my love for gaming, I collect the old school gaming like consoles and there games, my pride and joys are my mint condition with there original boxes – Master System, Megadrive and Super Nintendo

Q23. Social media?

Instagram – @miss_kandi_k

Twitter @Miss_Kandi_K

Tiktok @x_lil_kimmie_86_x

Facebook @MissKandiK