Clayton completes Low6 Home Tour Semi-Finals Line-Up

The fixtures for Group Two of the Low6 Home Tour Semi-Finals have been confirmed ahead of Thursday’s event.

Jonny Clayton’s win in Tuesday’s Group Eight completed the Last 32 stage as he joined Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen in a strong semi-final line-up featuring four members of the PDC’s top 16.

Welshman Clayton, pictured, won all three games on Tuesday as he remained in sight of the Home Tour title, with the semi-finals to see the top two players from each of two groups progress to the Championship Group on Friday June 5.

Cullen and Aspinall also won all three games in their Last 32 Group wins, while world number four Cross picked up two wins and edged out Ryan Searle on Leg Difference.

Wednesday’s Semi-Finals Group One see Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall, Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker in action as they bid to move into the Championship Group.

All Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of membership type. Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs will be broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

Last Eight Group One

Wednesday June 3 (1930 BST)

Gary Anderson v Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall v Jelle Klaasen

Mike De Decker v Jelle Klaasen

Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall

Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker

Jelle Klaasen v Gary Anderson

Last Eight Group Two

Thursday June 4 (1930 BST)

Rob Cross v Joe Cullen

Nathan Aspinall v Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen v Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Nathan Aspinall v Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross

* Top two players qualify for Championship Group

The Low6 Home Tour Championship Group will be played on Friday June 5 (1930 BST) featuring the top two players from each semi-final group.