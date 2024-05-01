Midweek 5 Minutes with Kitty von Crypt

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kitty von Crypt

Q2. Where are you from? North Wales, UK

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes I have lots of tattoos, way to many hours to count!

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, I am a body piercer by day, so I have lots of piercings!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I have been modelling since I was 16, started off with horror and alternative fashion modelling and progressed over the years to what it is today!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to do some really cool things – music videos, fashion cat walks, band interviewing, event hosting and more!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I always have something in the pipelines – I don’t like to talk about things too soon though!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m a deathcore girl all the way. Deathcore or nu-metal. My fave bands include – Lorna Shore, Chelsea Grin & Limp Bizkit, and so many others!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I am a fire and circus performer, I’m also heavily into horror!

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m not much of a gamer to be honest

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I really enjoy watching boxing and MMA!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror, all the way! Fave all time movie? Rob Zombies Halloween.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chinese food, I am addicted!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Captain Morgans rum & coke

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum, shes an absolute badass.

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 2… Small but feisty and BUSTY!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Now that WOULD be telling….

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can eat lightbulb glass!

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I am also a piercer, which is my dream job!

Q24. What are your social media accounts? Instagram – kittyvoncrypt

The photographer credit is You’ve Been Framed Photography

