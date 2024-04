Further North at Pontefract I am looking forward to the return to action of Savvy Exchange in the maiden at 5.00pm with the form of his Wolverhampton second franked since.

Beaten less than a length when sent off favourite in early November, the third and fourth have both won since, and with the Sean Woods horses running well of late, this may be his chance to get off the mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Savvy Exchange 5.00pm Pontefract 6/4 William Hill