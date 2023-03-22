Midweek 5 Minutes with Lauren Stone

Midweek 5 Minutes With is EXCLUSIVE to your No.1 FREE national newspaper DAILY SPORT and is brought to you in asscoiation with FAWNSTARS.COM the latest and greatest adult content platform for creators and fans around the world that puts the user first.

Today Sport Readers we chat to brunette babe Lauren Stone and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lauren Jade Stone / Booty Queen

Q2. Where are you from? West Sussex

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I’ve got loads of tattoos! Probably around 50 hours so far.

Q5. Any piercings? I have 10 piercings. 8 in my ears and 2 in my nose.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I jumped in at the deep end after covid. I entered a modelling competition with no previous experience! I made the final and I just went from there really. Worked with loads of different photographers, got my images published in international magazines which I was really proud of. Then I ventured more into the content creator side of the industry and I love it!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I started the modelling around 3 years ago now and I’ve started properly focusing on the content creating in the last 7 months.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? A couple of my previous projects I’ve worked on has been with a photographer who’s making a book for art nude models. I’ve also submitted photo sets for Suicide Girls.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m focusing more on the content creation side at the moment and I’ve got loads of collaborations coming up that I’m super excited for.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

I like a mixture of all types of music. I can go from listening to Ballards to rap to anything really. My favourite artist is Ke$ha, I just find her music really relatable.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I spend most of my free time with my family & my dogs. I do enjoy playing PlayStation and on the switch. I’m also really into arts and crafts.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes!! I mainly play Call of Duty but I do enjoy games like The Sims, GTA, Assassins Creed etc. & I have spent many hours on Animal Crossing haha.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Trampolining is my favourite sport. I used to do it professionally myself so I have a great love for it. Always routing for Team GB.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a sucker for a Disney movie! However my favourite all time move is Annie. I could just watch it over and over again.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I have such a sweet tooth. I could just binge on chocolate and sweets! My favourite meal though would probably be Pasta Carbonara.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Blue Raspberry Vodka and lemonade!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My family! They’ve done so much for me over the years, I wasn’t at all well when I was younger and they supported me through everything. They’re now my inspiration to keep going and build a good life for myself and for them.

Q18. Measurements?

Chest – 37”

Waist – 31.5”

Hips – 42.5”

Ass – 46”

Size 16

Size 2 feet

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Probably the woods. I don’t know if you’d put it under them categories. I feel like everyone has this as a similar place haha.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definitely make love. It’s just a different feeling. It’s more intense and just better!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy! Let’s face it I definitely have the ass for it hahaha.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’ve broken my arms 14 times. I’m very accident prone!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @lauren_jade_stone Twitter @bootyqueen_x Tiktok @laurenjadestone