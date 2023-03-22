The Carpenter Is A Chip Off The Old Block

Newbury have treated me well since way back when and I admit that I have a soft spot for the track for that reason, as well as their higher quality racing and decent facilities.

They race there this afternoon (hence the comment), and although I cannot attend in person (too busy slaving away on the formbook), that won’t stop me having a bet on The Carpenter in the opener at 1.30pm for the Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville combo.

He was pretty weak in the market ahead of his return from a long layoff (close to two years), but still ran on strongly to win by a length or so at Exeter on his first start for the stable.

There is always the fear that he could “bounce” on his second start back, but connections have given him over a month to recover and have the facilities needed to know whether or not he has fully recovered, while an added quarter of a mile here should suit, and bring about plenty of improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Carpenter 1.30pm Newbury 7/4 Bet365