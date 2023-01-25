Midweek 5 Minutes with Leanne Lou

Today we chat with BUSTY Sport Babe Le Anne and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Le Anne Lou 

Q2. Where are you from? Manchester 

Q3. Age? 35 

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 8 hours 6 tattoos 

Q5. Any piercings? Tongue, belly button, both nipples and ears 

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Went to a boudoir photo shoot fell in love with the Camera 

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 14 months, so still a newbie but learnt so much already 

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Done a Daily Sport photoshoot been on front cover a few time. Competing in Calendar Girls UK and Miss Swimsuit UK

I’ve done shoots and became the face of maw delights lingerie, travelled a lot of places for shoots 

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Miss Swimsuit in March and Calendar Girl in May. I’m also doing some work very soon with OG rum and maw delight 

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m a massive breezy fan. That man gives me flutters haha. I’m all for R’n’B but will listen to anything I can dance to 

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I dance twice a week. I currently do burlesque and sexy hip hop 

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m not a gamer but love the new oculus 

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Anthony Joshua and Tommy Fury are beautiful I’m definitely a fan of boxing. I also support Manchester City 

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a lover of horror films don’t have a fave 

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a massive Turkish fan lamb and rice is my fave 

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Brandy and coke 

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Any woman who is out there doing anything things inspire me 

Q18. Measurements? What a question to ask a woman. I’m a caramelised curvy pocket rocket that’s all you need to know 

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Hotel spa 

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I’m more into the rough I like it naughty not nice 

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Anyway he throws me haha 

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Don’t really have anything to say here 

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @le_anne_lou 

