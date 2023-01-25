Appleby Colt Could Sail Home At Meydan

Meanwhile, it will be considerably warmer at Meydan this afternoon when Charlie Appleby sends Naval Power back into action in the Listed race over a mile and a furlong at 5.30pm on the turf. He started off last season with four consecutive successes, the last two in Listed class at Ascot and Haydock, before losing his unbeaten record when sixth of seven in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

It turns out he burst a blood vessel that day meaning we can ignore that run completely and this represents a serious drop in class. Add the fact that he is a son of Teofilo out of a Dubawi mare and he may be even better suited by a mile plus as a three-year-old and we have a bet worth having, assuming his connections have sorted out his medical issues.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Naval Power 5.30pm Meydan (Dubai) 4/6 William Hill