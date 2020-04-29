Midweek 5 Minutes with LJ

Today we chat to another #LockdownLovely Sport babe LJ and here is what she had to tell us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? LJ.

Q2. Where are you from? Liverpool.

Q3. Age? 33.

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Saxophone, butterfly, mandala buddha,”everything happens for a reason” quote on my forearm my daughters names and mum and a double clef note into a heart on my hip and five red love hearts say 16 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? Ears twice nose and belly button.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Started age 15 doing photoshoots and I was on secrets of the stars with the winner Justine Ruddock .

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 18 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Andrew Wood photography.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Few things in the pipe line but can’t really say to much now.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to various styles of music from electronic dance music to live bands one of my favourite artist is Beyoncé.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Dancing 🙌 playing the saxophone that’s my passion I love my music, walking, cooking,

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes resident evil is the best one I’ve played.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Football and Liverpoooool Y.n.w.a.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love comedies got to be Dirty dancing.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I like various types of foods you can’t beat a roast dinner though.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pink Gin.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself.

Q18. Measurements? 5″6 8/10 clothes 34dd.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? That is yet to be discovered haha.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both all depends what mood the Kings is in.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy style.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have my qualifications in construction 🚧.

Q23. Social media?

Facebook :Lisa Hargreaves.

Instagram: LI_LI_H_87.

Twitter: LJ Hargreaves