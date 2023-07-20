Midweek 5 Minutes with Mandy Bright

Today we chat to XXX adult star Mandy Bright and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Mandy Bright

Q2. Where are you from? I am originally from Budapest, Hungary.

Q3. Age? Don’t you know it’s rude to ask a woman’s age? LOL, I‘m 45.

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have two, and I’d say it took 8 hours to complete both tattoos.

Q5. Any piercings? 5 piercings: 2 on the left ear and 3 on the right.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got my start by being scouted by an adult film director who saw my photos when I was doing regular modeling. He offered me a job in his next big film.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 23 years off and on with an 8-year break.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I did big films such as “Gladiator” with the company Private and many other big adult movies for European companies, including my own movies that I directed for Mercenary Pictures such as “Hells Angels” (which the AVN Awards nominated me for Best Foreign Director).

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have new big scenes that I’ve been working on with other creators and big stars like Manuel Ferrara and Ava Devine and many more. Some of these scenes for my OnlyFans are intense.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I enjoy almost everything from R&B to Rock, from Snoop Dog to AC/DC.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Going for long drives and swimming naked if possible. ????

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes, I am! I really enjoy playing Strategy games.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? My favorite sport is swimming. I love Michael Phelps and the Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I REALLY enjoy horror movies! My all-time favorite is “The Conjuring.”

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favorite foods are sushi and ice cream.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka with some more vodka.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself! More so, my past self, because of everything I had to give up and sacrifice to get where I am today.

Q18. Measurements? 39-25-37

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I did it in an old abandoned Russian hospital operating room.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I enjoy both; it really depends on my mood sometimes. I’m just so horny it does not matter who I fuck with. ????

Q21. Favourite sexual position? It changes constantly; I really can’t choose because they’re all perfect and it depends on the size.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I enjoy sitting on the floor naked and letting my pussy touch the cold floor.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram: @mandybrightnew

Twitter: @xxxMandyBright

OnlyFans: @realmandybright

