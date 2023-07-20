“TOTE”ALLY HUGE SUMS UP FOR GRABS AGAIN THIS WEEKEND!

Welll I normally write about the huge pools the Tote guarantee each week for anyone lucky enough to find a horse to place in each race, and this week is no different (see below), but its the Scoop6 that catches my eye this Saturday.

With close to £130,000 rolled over into the pot and the likelihood plenty of new players will drive that figure even higher it looks worth a go or two to me – and should any of us land it, there is already over £40,000 in the bonus pool for finding the one winner of a nominated race the Saturday after – life changing amounts in anybody’s book.

The races you need to find the first horse home in are all listed below, and lets be honest, if I knew the winners of all six contests I would be on my yacht in the South of France, but I can say that I will be making Relief Rally in the 3.35pm at Newbury my banker, while who one other handy tip I can give to everyone – have a £1 each way accumulator as well on the same horses, at least that way if they place or win you will get something back for your money.

Best of luck one and all!

Guaranteed Placepots: Friday: Newbury £100k, Saturday: Newbury £250k, Sunday: Redcar £100k

Scoop 6: Win Fund rollover £129,191. Bonus Fund rollover £40,247

2.05 Market Rasen – 2m4f Hcap Hurdle. 2.25 Newbury – 2m Hcap. 2.40 Market Rasen – 2m Summer Hcap Hurdle. 3.15 Market Rasen – 2m5f Summer Plate Hcap Chase. 3.35 Newbury 5f Weatherbys Super Sprint. 3.40 Newmarket – 1m Hcap.

£200k estimated total pools figure for Saturday but they could get bigger!

ITV7 Placepot: Saturday 22nd July

2.05 Market Rasen. 2.25 Newbury. 2.40 Market Rasen. 3.00 Newbury. 3.15 Market Rasen. 3.35 Newbury. 3.45 Curragh.