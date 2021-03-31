Midweek 5 minutes with mandy Foxxx

Today we catch up with SIZZLING HOT redhead Mandy Foxxx and here is what this Sport Babe had share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? I am Mandy Foxxx, but people call me Mandy or Foxy!

Q2. Where are you from? Leicester , UK

Q3. Age? Can I lie lol? …. 27!

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 4 small ones that took no more than 15 mins each! I did have a big on my hip but it was removed when I have my tummy tuck (which I was happy about!)

Q5. Any piercings? I used to have 2 holes in each ear, belly & hip peirced, I let my ears closed up and the hip & belly peircing was removed during my tummy tuck again

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I lost my civi job really randomly and I had been watching Secret Diary of Call Girl at the time and thought ‘I could do that!’

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 18 years old & never looked back

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done alot, whenever I get an idea in my head I literally obsess over it, my favourite project was a horror porn series I did based around Nightmare on Elm Street but we called it Nightmare on Foxxx Street. I also love cosplay.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I am moving into a new place which I am kitting out a studio and I am so excited! My main aim is to explore neon & glow in the dark content

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I a 100% a Britney Spears lover

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love working out at the gym, cooking, building cosplays & going on holidays.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes!! I love the elder scrolls games, completed Oblivion & Skyrim multiple times, I also love playing The Sims , Zoo Tycoon & Lego games for fun.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I do love swimming & the aerial arts but I am very good at basket balls, was captain of the team at school , I love Michael Jordan.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite type is horrors & my Favorite all time films are either Saw (all of them!), Van Helsing (with Hugh Jackman) or Harry Potter!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love food, all food, I am not a fussy eater but if I had to choose then Indian

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Ahhh too many to choose from – white wine, gin, malibu, baileys…

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be rich & successful so I can create an amazing life for my family

Q18. Measurements? Size 12 , 34DD, 5ft5 , slim waist, thick thighs and a whole lotta ass!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? So many places! Beach, car, cave, club toilet…. I would love to join the mile high club also!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on the person to be honest

Q21. Favourite sexual position? On my back legs up, nice and deep… either hole is fine!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have an irrational fear of world war 2 gas masks brought on my watching a Doctor Who episode as a child & it scaring the shit out of me…

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter is @xmandyfoxxx , IG is @mandyfox94, Onlyfans.com/xmandyfoxxx , youtube is Mandyfoxxx94 , tiktok is foxieginge & foxyginge