NEMESIS – FILM REVIEW

Filming your first feature film as a new company can never be easy, throw into the mix the worse pandemic since the Spanish Flu decimated Europe and the rest of the world back 1918 and you are never going to have an easy project. Nemesis is one such film.

Shogun Films was set up in 2020 and launched itself with their first feature “Nemesis” being filmed entirely during the lockdown due toy Covid-19.

The film’s synopsis is an underworld kingpin’s past catches up with him when he returns to London, igniting an explosive chain of events which ends in revenge and murder.

Billy Murray (The Bill, EastEnders) plays gangland kingpin John Morgan. Returning to London from his comfortable home in Turkey, it’s not long before his past catches up with him and the future threatens his place at the top table.

His main agitator, Frank Conway (Nick Moran), is a fading cop and an old soak. When he disrupts a charity function Morgan is attending, it sets in motion a series of events that put everyone in the crosshairs. While Morgan toys with the idea of retiring, recoiling at the prospect of being forcefully replaced, it turns out someone not on his radar could be set to make moves and dispose of him.

Having spent the first half seemingly setting up a passing of the torch as Morgan is deemed an “old dog” in changed days, Nemesis switches to a blood-soaked home invasion thriller with some heavy themes central to it all – namely human trafficking and the toll it takes on victims.

This feature is a gritty UK gangster flick in the gene of “We Still die The Old Way”,”We Still Kill The Old Way ” and many other low budget UK films.

Nemesis sees Roger Moore’s Grand Daughter Amber’s big screen debut as Kate the daughter of Billy Murray’s crime boss John Morgan. Kate’s big scene see’s her being tied up and tortured before killing her onscreen girlfriend, Amber is quoted as saying her Grandfather would have found it hard to watch the torture scenes.

Overall I enjoyed this film, the second half of the film is certainly more explosive, with a pretty intense finale.

Released digitally 29 March 2021