Midweek 5 Minutes With Marina Gold

MIDWEEK BABE international PORNSTAR Marina Gold and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Marina Gold

Q2. Where are you from? I was born in Lima, Perú. But I recently moved to Spain to study for a university Degree. That’s why in the industry lots of times I’m referred to as a Spanish actress.

Q3. Age? 20 years old.

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have no tattoos! And I’m actually really happy about that. I actually used to have one rose tattoo on my arm but I removed it with laser tattoo removal because I wanted my skin to be all clear. I think the natural look is the most beautiful, natural body, no tattoos, no fake lips or botox.

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I was bored in a class at my university here in Spain. Since I had my computer with me and was taking notes on it, It came to my mind that I wanted to become a porn actress, it really was an all of a sudden thought, so I immediately Googled it immediately “how to become a porn actress in Madrid” on my laptop during the lecture. And I found some websites I sent my pictures to and got immediately contacted to go and shoot.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been shooting for 2 years now, I started when I had just turned 18. But I feel like only in the last year I have started taking this more seriously.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I started a series of cumwalk videos which were very well accepted in the cum fetish and public nudity fetish niche. I’ve done 10 cumwalks so far and plan on shooting more, every time I release a new cumwalk, it gets around 100 sales. I’ve also started expanding my content on all platforms, I have started posting on Pornhub, Faphouse, Hamster, Redtube, APClips. I hope it does as well as my XVideos is doing.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m planning on starting to shoot very sensual lesbian videos with amateur models. I think having sex in such a natural way is beautiful and will be of interest to my public. I also have a goal of entering the top 100 in Manyvids this year and keeping that high score for many months.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all danceable songs. Mostly Hispanic songs from South America, songs that make you want to stand up and move your hips. My favourite artists are Zion y Lennox. I’m literally always dancing and singing, it’s part of my cheerful personality.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? It’s sometimes hard for me to find free time while working in the industry. I spend most of my time editing videos, uploading them to my sites, talking with fans on premium social media. But when I do get some time, I love to make TikTok’s, learn new dance choreographies from Youtube. I also practice my language lessons in Duolingo, I’m currently learning French and Chinese. Twitch streaming has also become one of my hobbies lately, streaming live video gaming from home.

Q12. Are you into video games? I recently got into video games when I started Twitch streaming. My favourite video games are Fall Guys, FIFA 2023 and Just Dance. Video Games really help me disconnect from responsibilities and real-life trouble, it locks me in a bubble for a few hours, I need that disconnection every once in a while to not get over-stressed.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? My favourite sport ever is sailing. When I lived in Perú I used to sail every weekend and also participate in competitions where I won multiple awards, sadly now I live in Madrid and there’s no ocean nearby to sail. However I think I never really had a favourite sportsperson. If I had to choose I would be my own favourite sportsperson haha.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite type of movie ever since I was young is scary movies, thrillers, those movies that make you want to hide under the blankets and hug someone really tight, I just love the feeling of being scared. However, my favourite movie isn’t a horror movie, it is in fact a kids movie called: The book of life. It’s about a man who, in a bid to save the love of his life, sacrifices himself and is transported to the land of the Remembered where he reunites with his dead ancestors and strives to get his life back. The animations of the movie are simply beautiful, the colour is so vibrant and I love a good love story.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Since I’m Peruvian and Peruvians are very proud of their cuisine, my favourite food is Peruvian food. It is a cuisine which includes differently spiced meat and chicken with rice on the side most of the time. My favourite meal is Peruvian dish Arroz con pollo which is chicken with rice in a delicious cilantro dressing which pigments both the chicken and rice in a beautiful green colour.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I know this one might be hard to believe but I don’t drink! I started social drinking when I was 16 when going to parties and hanging out with friends in high school, But I stopped drinking before I turned 18 and it was the best decision I could ever make. I love taking care of my body, being in all my senses at all times and having a good time without alcohol. I actually don’t really like parties either so I mostly prefer just not going out at night.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I don’t really have adoration for any person in particular, I can admire people’s work but don’t have any No.1 inspiration. I think what inspires me the most is seeing myself progress overtime, look back and see how far I’ve come. I spend a lot of time alone and it helps me build a strong relationship with my own goals.

Q18. Measurements? 87-64-95 cm

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The experience I’m about to tell you about may sound like straight out of a porn movie, but it did happen in reality. Me and my girlfriend travelled to Ibiza last summer to party and enjoy the beach. One day we decided to take a private boat excursion to some beach coves. I ended up having sex with my girlfriend and the boat instructor inside a cove. The setting was beautiful, a natural cove where you could find a little natural pool inside. All with views to the beautiful turquoise ocean. We had the hottest threesome ever. After that, we all came back to the excursion boat like nothing had happened and when we got back to the shore, we waited for everyone to leave the boat and then we had sex again inside the boat.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? This is such a tough question. Ever since I entered the industry I haven’t had sex in my personal life. So basically the last time I had sex was when I was 18ish and it was with my 18y.o boyfriend as well. So I think I need to experiment more in intimate sex in order to make a statement. But so far I would say that I prefer to make love.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I think cowgirl is the only sexual position that has ever made me cum. With the clit rubbing and the cock moving inside, it’s the perfect one. Only thing I don’t like much is the fact that I’m the one having to make the moves and I’m a little lazy when it comes to that hehe.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a very shy person, I literally don’t really have friends. I love being alone and spending time with myself at home. I live with my baby chihuahua. I’m a very hard working person.

Q23. Social media channels?

Here are all my social media channels, thank you!

Instagram: @marinagoldxx

Twitter: @MarinaGoldxx

Onlyfans: @marinagoldvip

Manyvids: marinagoldxx.manyvids.com

Youtube: @marinagoldxx

TikTok: @marinagoldxxx

Telegram: t.me/+azKItduHRIM3MGM0

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/marinagoldxx