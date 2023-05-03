Boughey Filly Can Call The Tune

Backing unraced two-year-olds is, by definition, a dodgy thing to do but word reaches me that Soprano is ready to go ahead of her debut in the 4.10pm with the booking of William Buick to ride by trainer George Boughey suggesting big things are expected.

A daughter of Starspangledbanner out of an unraced daughter of Excelebration she may be better over further in time (perhaps up to a mile), but she is reported to be burning up the gallops and should give us a decent run for our money this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Soprano 4.10pm Newmarket 7/4 most bookmakers