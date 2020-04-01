Midweek 5 minutes with Mia

April fools today Sport Readers and since our readers aren’t FOOLS…. We’ve got the lovely Mia for you to read about and feast your eyes on today.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Mia

Q2. Where are you from? Newcastle Upon Tyne

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I don’t have any I’m a tattoo virgin lol

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Kept getting told I’d be good at it should give it a go

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just under a year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Just odd photoshoot in Newcastle & work on my onlyfans

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yeah got plans to go to Miami to do a few shoots get connections there fingers crossed.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love pop, dance & hip hop. I love nicki Minaj & Ariana

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like to go to the gym, shop & have lots of s**

Q12. Are you into video games? No just the song by Lana del Rey

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Rugby cause I like rugby players especially Italian rugby team hehe

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? That’s hard I love comedies I like identity thief lol

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Jerk chicken rice & peas

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Prosecco

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To express myself not care about others judgments

Q18. Measurements? I’m 5ft 7, size 6 foot and 34F BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Over the bonnet of a car in Mykonos with 2 guys 😂

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like both but mainly F**K ;-)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I live in a place called Nunn gardens

Q23. Social media? Instagram – @mia_blondestar Twitter – mialillylips OnlyFans – Mia_Lightstar