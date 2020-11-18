Midweek 5 Minutes with Michelle De Feo

Today Sport Readers we welcome a catch up with Sport Babe Michelle De Feo and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Michelle De Feo

Q2. Where are you from? Colchester, Essex

Q3. Age? 28

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? None

Q5. Any piercings? None

Q6. How did you get started in the industry? I went to drama school then fell into glamour modeling.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? More then 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Have shot for varies mags, websites, papers and have been a TV extra in varies things like TV program pennyworth.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m hoping to kick start my model photography holiday business next year as this year all trips were cancelled due to covid. So that should be exciting.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My playlist is a mix of everything r&b, house, garage, old school 90s you name it I love it all.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Horse riding

Q12. Are you into video games? GTA, sims & red dead

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Not into sport apart from the Daily Sport that is.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Scary movie. It makes me laugh.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? You can’t beat a Chinese takeaway

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? G&T

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To spread as much awareness as I can about Lyme disease. As sadly it’s a condition that I suffer with and needs more help in the UK.

Q18. Measurements? 32DD / size 8 / 5ft3

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a balcony with people watching.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like a bit of both have to mix it up a bit

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I like being on top or doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I went to private school, I’m Italian, British and Irish.

Q23. Social media? @michelledefeomodel my Instagram