Midweek greyhound tips as Doncaster hosts a STACKED 12 race card

Tonight there is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into Sport readers with a STACKED12-race card at Doncaster the home of the ‘Donny Dozen’.

Last week saw us fire in five winners from 12 selections at odds of 4/5, 5/4, 13/8, 2/1 and 7/2. Still hungry for more WINNERS this time around, we are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies across the 12 races. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Doncaster: Ballymac Johnsie (Trap Five)

Nothing went right for him last week. He is clearly better than that and needs to avoid crowding. If he can avoid trouble, he is the one to beat.

6:28: Doncaster: Russanda Moon (Trap Five)

Produced a big effort to finish second on his latest start and that performances put him right in the mix here.

6:43: Doncaster: Bogger Linden (Trap Five)

Really should have won on his latest start having been quick away. He has been a given a short break and he can be seen to good effect here.

6:58: Doncaster: Ballymac Mcgrath (Trap Five)

Only fourth last week when slow away and going wide. He needs to shape better on this start, but he remains of interest dropped in grade.

7:18: Doncaster: Kilara Annie (Trap Four)

A dog that is consistently knocking at the door. This daughter of Jaytee Dutch was fifth on her latest start and arguably should have done better. However, she deserves another chance in a race in which plenty of the field have questions to answer.

7:36: Doncaster: Dream On Penny (Trap Four)

Showed good early a couple of weeks back and really should have done better. However, she deserves another chance in a race where she looks the most solid option.

7:56: Doncaster: Be Proud (Trap Four)

Drops back down in grade to a B6 after proving very disappointing in a B5 last time out. This looks her grade and she looks to have good claims in this.

8:17: Doncaster: Midas Mac (Trap Five)

Was unlucky on his latest start in this grade when struck into. That essentially cost him any chance and he has to be feared with a clear run through here.

8:38: Doncaster: Northcroft Sleet (Trap Four)

Showed a smart turn of foot to score decisively two weeks ago. He again needs to improve back in a D2, but he is capable of running well if at the top of his game.

8:54: Doncaster: Wolfes Castle (Trap Six)

Shaped with promise when second last month. Given a break since, he comes into this race fresh and has to be of interest.

9:12: Doncaster: Pookies Chicago (Trap Four)

Talented and a bitch who is more than capable of winning a contest in this grade. She was ultimately disappointing last week, but if able to show more pace form the boxes, she coul play a leading role.

9:28: Doncaster: Freakyfeetpete (Trap Two)

A tricky finale in which he grabs the verdict. There are concerns about him being slow away, but he has more experience than some of his rivals and can put that to good use in the finale.

NAP: 6:09: Doncaster: Ballymac Johnsie (Trap Five)

Next Best: 6:58: Doncaster: Ballymac Mcgrath (Trap Five)

You can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A2 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 or A2 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.