Midweek 5 Minutes with Millie

This week we chat with Millie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Millie

Q2. Where are you from? Leeds

Q3. Age? A lady never tells ;)

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? No tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? Both nipples with bars, belly button and lower middle lip:

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I did some TFP lingerie modelling for a friend, the photographer was so impressed with my work he pointed me in the right direction to start freelance modelling. Since then I have worked mainly in the fetish and lingerie industry and absolutely love it!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Some time now.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Currently in partnership with a fetish photographer where we’ve built a fetish site.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Focusing mainly on the project above and then we are starting to build a Calendar.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m very open minded when it comes to music, I love everything from Nina Simone and Johnny cash to Candi Stanton and Lily Allen. Music is a large part of my life, I find it motivates me in the best way possible.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to travel and take any opportunity I get whether it be in or outside of the UK. It’s all about new experiences.

Q12. Are you into video games? I used to be as a teen but not so much anymore.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love tennis to play myself but to watch I would have to say boxing, it’s the intensity I love!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Government corruption type films and box sets! Homeland is my absolute fave!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Beef Penang. Thai food is the best.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Long Island ice tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I get my inspiration from my sister! She’ always pushes me to strive for me! The strongest person I know!

Q18. Measurements? 5’1 34B natural hip 28in waist 23in

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On the way to Egypt, all three times.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**K ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Me on top. Always!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I once turned down a date with footballer.

Pics by Steve Candi

