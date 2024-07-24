Godolphin Rule OK?

My friends in Newmarket have been patiently waiting for Charlie Appleby to unleash the unraced Ruling Court, and the 2,40pm at Sandown this afternoon gives us our first chance to see if he is anywhere near as good as they hope he is.

A son of Justify, he cost $150,000 as a yearling before being sold on for 2,300,000 Euros at the Arqana breeze-ups in May where it seems safe to assume he must have made a big impression on all the bidders in attendance.

Given plenty of time to settle into his new surroundings, he races for a first prize of £5,400 here and will need to win a few more, and at a much higher level, to even start to prove to be value for money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ruling Court 2.40pm Sandown 4/7 Bet365