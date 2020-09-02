Midweek 5 Minutes with Miss Kink

Today we kick off September Sport Readers by a chat with Sexy Sport Babe Miss Kink and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Miss Kink

Q2. Where are you from? South Yorkshire

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? 5 medium tattoos, not in colour. One in my foot, right leg, left forearm, right side of my neck, and a back piece. Would love to have more!

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears I want loads but I wouldn’t stop if I started.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? My first photo shoot was with David Clic

Q7. How long have you been in the business? On and off 4-5years, since I was 19.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I did a shoot last year with other models at the Dollshouse which was new for me and I learned from that it was the first time shooting with other models

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Latex is the one I am most excited for with Killer Heels. I am wanting to get into latex.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? It spends on my mood what I listen to can vary from Bring me the horizon – to ballads really anything , but my go to music at the moment is Billie Eilish and Lana Del Ray.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Enjoy dancing, and going to the social events.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes love playing VR.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t follow any sports. I used to love playing football growing up but just lost interest.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? True stories/crime, or I’m soft and love a romance can’t deal with horrors I’m a wuss. Can’t think of my favourite film. Not watched a film in ages usually watch series on Netflix like AHS or Black mirror.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Can’t go wrong with Chicken, but my favourite is steak.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Not explored much with drinks usually have a vodka and coke.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I have no idea bit of a deep question.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5”8 , size 8, A cup.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Can’t pick just one.. kinkier the better!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? As long as it’s passionate and not fake, only have sex if it’s real not for the sake of it.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Wouldn’t you like to know!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am qualified British Sign Language.

Q23. Social media? Instagram and twitter @Misskink