La Rav worth a wager at Wolves

In the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.00), the well-weighted La Rav looks worth a punt at 8/1.

This six-year-old landed a class 4 handicap at Newbury off a mark of 85 and went on to be finish a solid third in a class 3 at Chelmsford off 93 in 2017 when in the fare of Luca Cumani.

His form then tailed off and he failed to get his head in front in six starts last year after moving to join Mick Easterby in August following 325 days on the sidelines.

After being well-beaten in his first two starts for his new handler on the turf at Thirsk and Ayr when sent off 25/1 and 50/1 respectively, La Rav put in a much improved effort when attracting support (sent off 7/1) and finishing a solid 3 1/4 length second of 14 to Home Before Dusk in a class 5 over 1m at Newcastle.

He then shaped better than the bare result suggest, again over 1m at Newcastle, but this time in a class 4, when a 3/4 length fourth of 14 to My Target.

La Rav raced a bit too keenly in the early stages, but travelled powerfully for much of the contest before keeping on well at the death.

He went on to round off the campaign with a fine 3 3/4 length second of 14 to Valley Of Fire in a class 5 at the same venue off 75 when getting no luck in-running.

La Rav now returns to action in this class 5 off a unchanged rating, so that makes him key player at the weights if ready to go at the first time of asking following 271 days on the sidelines.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way La Rav (8/1 bet365 – BOG)