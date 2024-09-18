Midweek 5 Minutes with Miss Leebee

This week we chat to Sport Babe Miss leebee and here is what sh had to share wit us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My name is Miss LeeBee

Q2. Where are you from? Cheltenham

Q3. Age? 41

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have lots of tattoos, 8 years worth of them!

Q5. Any piercings? Only piercings I had was just my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I entered a UK calendar girl for mens mental health awareness and prostate cancer and made it to the final

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been modelling for 2 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’m a dancer so used to get sponsored by Puma and New Ear hats and was on TV adverts and did lots of breakdancing competitions

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m gonna be on the new prank repo man show season 2, I’m a new agent and it will be on prime Amazon TV soon and just got involed in new gangster film called Cold Up North.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My favorite music is Motown, Northern Soul but I love all music really

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My favorite hobbies is the gym and dancing and boxing

Q12. Are you into video games? Not into video games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? My favourite sport is boxing and my best sports people are the gypsy lads I learnt boxing from

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favorite movie is Calamity Jane love the cow girl

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favorite food is chilli con carne

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? My favorite drink is a cup of Yorkshire tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My inspiration in my life is my mum she passed away 4 years so I keep her proud because she taught me to be strong and determined woman

Q18. Measurements? I’m size 8 size 4 feet and 5’4 height

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The wildest place to have sex was the garden shed

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I love to make love and then f**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Cow girl is my favourite position

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Interesting fact about me is I’m a female builder and boxer and dancer

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? If I wasn’t a model I’d be a fashion designer I love clothes

Q24. What are your social media accounts? My instagram is leebee_bgal my Facebook is Lee bee my tik tok is leebee47

Check out the new DAILY SPORT APP app.dailysport.co.uk