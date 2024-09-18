Newcomer Could Go On To Be A Living Legend

It looks like a dodgy day this Thursday, and I seriously suggest we all cut our bet sizes down accordingly.

Having said that, I have heard positive things about Adrian Paul Keatley’s newcomer Legend Forever, a 140,000 Euros yearling and related to a hat full of winners. I cannot pretend I am not concerned by the application of blinkers for his very first start, but he is reported to be working well and has been found a race that may not take too much winning in the 1.42pm at Ayr.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Legend Forever 1.42pm Ayr 14/1 Bet365